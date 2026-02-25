Ex-Dividend Reminder: Power Integrations, Badger Meter and Crane

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI), Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), and Crane Co (Symbol: CR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Power Integrations Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 3/31/26, Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/13/26, and Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 3/11/26. As a percentage of POWI's recent stock price of $47.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Power Integrations Inc. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when POWI shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for BMI to open 0.25% lower in price and for CR to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for POWI, BMI, and CR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI):



Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



Crane Co (Symbol: CR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Power Integrations Inc., 1.01% for Badger Meter Inc, and 0.50% for Crane Co.

In Wednesday trading, Power Integrations Inc. shares are currently up about 3.3%, Badger Meter Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Crane Co shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

