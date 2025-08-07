Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pitney Bowes, CVR Partners and PPG Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/25, Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI), CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN), and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pitney Bowes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/8/25, CVR Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.89 on 8/18/25, and PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 9/12/25. As a percentage of PBI's recent stock price of $11.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Pitney Bowes Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when PBI shares open for trading on 8/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for UAN to open 4.02% lower in price and for PPG to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PBI, UAN, and PPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI):



CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN):



PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Pitney Bowes Inc, 16.07% for CVR Partners LP, and 2.69% for PPG Industries Inc.

In Thursday trading, Pitney Bowes Inc shares are currently up about 2%, CVR Partners LP shares are trading flat, and PPG Industries Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Insurance Brokers Dividend Stocks

 CNP MACD

 Institutional Holders of NUAG



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.