Ex-Dividend Reminder: Piper Sandler Companies, ePlus and CDW

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/25, Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR), ePlus Inc (Symbol: PLUS), and CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Piper Sandler Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/12/25, ePlus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/17/25, and CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/10/25. As a percentage of PIPR's recent stock price of $315.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Piper Sandler Companies to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when PIPR shares open for trading on 11/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for PLUS to open 0.29% lower in price and for CDW to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PIPR, PLUS, and CDW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR):



ePlus Inc (Symbol: PLUS):



CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.89% for Piper Sandler Companies, 1.14% for ePlus Inc, and 1.84% for CDW Corp.

In Friday trading, Piper Sandler Companies shares are currently off about 1.5%, ePlus Inc shares are off about 1.7%, and CDW Corp shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RDCM Average Annual Return

 SRFM shares outstanding history

 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding LOW



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.