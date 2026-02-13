Ex-Dividend Reminder: Phillips Edison, Alexander's and Moelis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX), and Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1083 on 3/3/26, Alexander's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.50 on 2/27/26, and Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/26/26. As a percentage of PECO's recent stock price of $37.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Phillips Edison & Co Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when PECO shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for ALX to open 1.98% lower in price and for MC to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PECO, ALX, and MC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX):



Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.43% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, 7.91% for Alexander's Inc, and 4.01% for Moelis & Company Class A.

In Friday trading, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Alexander's Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Moelis & Company Class A shares are off about 6.2% on the day.

