Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pfizer, Old Second Bancorp and Unum Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/26/24, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), Old Second Bancorp., Inc. (Symbol: OSBC), and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pfizer Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/3/24, Old Second Bancorp., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/5/24, and Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 8/16/24. As a percentage of PFE's recent stock price of $29.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Pfizer Inc to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when PFE shares open for trading on 7/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for OSBC to open 0.29% lower in price and for UNM to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFE, OSBC, and UNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE):



Old Second Bancorp., Inc. (Symbol: OSBC):



Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.69% for Pfizer Inc, 1.18% for Old Second Bancorp., Inc., and 3.11% for Unum Group.

In Wednesday trading, Pfizer Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Old Second Bancorp., Inc. shares are up about 2.5%, and Unum Group shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

