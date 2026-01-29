Ex-Dividend Reminder: Peoples Bancorp, Eagle Bancorp and Ally Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/26, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO), Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN), and Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Peoples Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 2/17/26, Eagle Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 2/13/26, and Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/17/26. As a percentage of PEBO's recent stock price of $31.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when PEBO shares open for trading on 2/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for EGBN to open 0.04% lower in price and for ALLY to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEBO, EGBN, and ALLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO):



Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN):



Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.21% for Peoples Bancorp Inc, 0.15% for Eagle Bancorp Inc, and 2.84% for Ally Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, Eagle Bancorp Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Ally Financial Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

