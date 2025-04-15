Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pentair, Acuity and EMCOR Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/17/25, Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), Acuity Inc (Symbol: AYI), and EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/2/25, Acuity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 5/1/25, and EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/30/25. As a percentage of PNR's recent stock price of $82.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Pentair PLC to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when PNR shares open for trading on 4/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for AYI to open 0.07% lower in price and for EME to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNR, AYI, and EME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR):



Acuity Inc (Symbol: AYI):



EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for Pentair PLC, 0.28% for Acuity Inc, and 0.26% for EMCOR Group, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Pentair PLC shares are currently up about 0.7%, Acuity Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

