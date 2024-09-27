Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pegasystems, Quanta Services and Trinet Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/24, Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), and Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 10/15/24, Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 10/11/24, and Trinet Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/28/24. As a percentage of PEGA's recent stock price of $72.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Pegasystems Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when PEGA shares open for trading on 10/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for PWR to open 0.03% lower in price and for TNET to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEGA, PWR, and TNET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.16% for Pegasystems Inc, 0.12% for Quanta Services, Inc., and 1.05% for Trinet Group Inc..

In Friday trading, Pegasystems Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Quanta Services, Inc. shares are off about 0.5%, and Trinet Group Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

