Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pegasystems, Quanta Services and HEICO

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/25, Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), and HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 7/15/25, Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/11/25, and HEICO Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.12 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of PEGA's recent stock price of $52.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Pegasystems Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when PEGA shares open for trading on 7/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for PWR to open 0.03% lower in price and for HEI to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEGA, PWR, and HEI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.23% for Pegasystems Inc, 0.11% for Quanta Services, Inc., and 0.07% for HEICO Corp.

In Friday trading, Pegasystems Inc shares are currently up about 3.2%, Quanta Services, Inc. shares are up about 1.4%, and HEICO Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

