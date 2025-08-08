Ex-Dividend Reminder: PC Connection, Dolby Laboratories and Kennametal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/25, PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN), Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB), and Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PC Connection, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/29/25, Dolby Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/20/25, and Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/26/25. As a percentage of CNXN's recent stock price of $60.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of PC Connection, Inc. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when CNXN shares open for trading on 8/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for DLB to open 0.46% lower in price and for KMT to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNXN, DLB, and KMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN):



Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB):



Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for PC Connection, Inc., 1.83% for Dolby Laboratories Inc, and 4.01% for Kennametal Inc..

In Friday trading, PC Connection, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.6%, Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Kennametal Inc. shares are down about 2.8% on the day.

