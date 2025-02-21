News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: PC Connection, CDW Corp and Timken

February 21, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/25, PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN), CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), and Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PC Connection, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/14/25, CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 3/11/25, and Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/7/25. As a percentage of CNXN's recent stock price of $65.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of PC Connection, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when CNXN shares open for trading on 2/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for CDW to open 0.32% lower in price and for TKR to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNXN, CDW, and TKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN):

CNXN+Dividend+History+Chart

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):

CDW+Dividend+History+Chart

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):

TKR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for PC Connection, Inc., 1.30% for CDW Corp, and 1.62% for Timken Co..

In Friday trading, PC Connection, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, CDW Corp shares are off about 0.9%, and Timken Co. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

