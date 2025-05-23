Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paycom Software, MKS and Skyworks Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/25, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), MKS Inc. (Symbol: MKSI), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paycom Software Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 6/9/25, MKS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/6/25, and Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/17/25. As a percentage of PAYC's recent stock price of $261.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Paycom Software Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when PAYC shares open for trading on 5/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for MKSI to open 0.26% lower in price and for SWKS to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAYC, MKSI, and SWKS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC):



MKS Inc. (Symbol: MKSI):



Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Paycom Software Inc, 1.04% for MKS Inc., and 3.98% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.

In Friday trading, Paycom Software Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, MKS Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

