Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patrick Industries, Murphy USA and Tractor Supply

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/24, Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/9/24, Murphy USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/5/24, and Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of PATK's recent stock price of $129.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Patrick Industries Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when PATK shares open for trading on 8/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for MUSA to open 0.09% lower in price and for TSCO to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PATK, MUSA, and TSCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):



Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA):



Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Patrick Industries Inc, 0.35% for Murphy USA Inc, and 1.64% for Tractor Supply Co..

In Thursday trading, Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently up about 3.5%, Murphy USA Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Tractor Supply Co. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

