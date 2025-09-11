Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Skydance, Teck Resources and Dole

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY), Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK), and Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/1/25, Teck Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/29/25, and Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 10/6/25. As a percentage of PSKY's recent stock price of $15.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when PSKY shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for TECK to open 0.31% lower in price and for DOLE to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PSKY, TECK, and DOLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY):



Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK):



Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B, 1.24% for Teck Resources Ltd, and 2.53% for Dole plc.

In Thursday trading, Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B shares are currently down about 0.6%, Teck Resources Ltd shares are up about 3.5%, and Dole plc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

