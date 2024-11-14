Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pan American Silver, Ternium and Phillips 66

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/29/24, Ternium S A will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.90 on 11/26/24, and Phillips 66 will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 12/2/24. As a percentage of PAAS's recent stock price of $21.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Pan American Silver Corp to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when PAAS shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for TX to open 2.63% lower in price and for PSX to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAAS, TX, and PSX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):



Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):



Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.86% for Pan American Silver Corp, 5.26% for Ternium S A, and 3.54% for Phillips 66.

In Thursday trading, Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently off about 2.2%, Ternium S A shares are off about 0.7%, and Phillips 66 shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

