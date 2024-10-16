Ex-Dividend Reminder: Owens Corning, AZZ and nVent Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/18/24, Owens Corning (Symbol: OC), AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), and nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Owens Corning will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/4/24, AZZ Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/1/24, and nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/1/24. As a percentage of OC's recent stock price of $187.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Owens Corning to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when OC shares open for trading on 10/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for AZZ to open 0.21% lower in price and for NVT to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OC, AZZ, and NVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Owens Corning (Symbol: OC):



AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ):



nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Owens Corning, 0.86% for AZZ Inc, and 1.04% for nVent Electric PLC.

In Wednesday trading, Owens Corning shares are currently down about 0.3%, AZZ Inc shares are off about 2.2%, and nVent Electric PLC shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

