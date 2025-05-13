Ex-Dividend Reminder: Otter Tail, Eversource Energy and Allete

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR), Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), and Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Otter Tail Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 6/10/25, Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7525 on 6/30/25, and Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 6/1/25. As a percentage of OTTR's recent stock price of $78.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Otter Tail Corp. to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when OTTR shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for ES to open 1.21% lower in price and for ALE to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OTTR, ES, and ALE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR):



Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Otter Tail Corp., 4.84% for Eversource Energy, and 4.45% for Allete Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Otter Tail Corp. shares are currently up about 1.7%, Eversource Energy shares are down about 1.2%, and Allete Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.