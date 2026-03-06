Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ormat Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Elevance Health

March 06, 2026 — 10:44 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/24/26, Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 3/31/26, and Elevance Health Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.72 on 3/25/26. As a percentage of ORA's recent stock price of $107.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Ormat Technologies Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when ORA shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for BDX to open 0.62% lower in price and for ELV to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ORA, BDX, and ELV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):

ORA+Dividend+History+Chart

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):

BDX+Dividend+History+Chart

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV):

ELV+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.45% for Ormat Technologies Inc, 2.47% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, and 2.40% for Elevance Health Inc.

In Friday trading, Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading flat, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are down about 0.9%, and Elevance Health Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

