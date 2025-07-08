Ex-Dividend Reminder: Oracle Corp, Verizon Communications and Kadant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/10/25, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), and Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 7/24/25, Verizon Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 8/1/25, and Kadant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/7/25. As a percentage of ORCL's recent stock price of $232.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Oracle Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when ORCL shares open for trading on 7/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for VZ to open 1.58% lower in price and for KAI to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORCL, VZ, and KAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL):



Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ):



Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Oracle Corp, 6.33% for Verizon Communications Inc, and 0.43% for Kadant Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Oracle Corp shares are currently off about 2.1%, Verizon Communications Inc shares are off about 1.7%, and Kadant Inc shares are off about 3.6% on the day.

