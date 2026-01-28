Ex-Dividend Reminder: Old Second Bancorp, Concentrix and Texas Instruments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/26, Old Second Bancorp., Inc. (Symbol: OSBC), Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), and Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Old Second Bancorp., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/9/26, Concentrix Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 2/10/26, and Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.42 on 2/10/26. As a percentage of OSBC's recent stock price of $19.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Old Second Bancorp., Inc. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when OSBC shares open for trading on 1/30/26. Similarly, investors should look for CNXC to open 0.87% lower in price and for TXN to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OSBC, CNXC, and TXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Old Second Bancorp., Inc. (Symbol: OSBC):



Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC):



Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.41% for Old Second Bancorp., Inc., 3.46% for Concentrix Corp, and 2.89% for Texas Instruments Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Old Second Bancorp., Inc. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Concentrix Corp shares are down about 2.5%, and Texas Instruments Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

