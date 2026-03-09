Ex-Dividend Reminder: NVIDIA, TELUS and HP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/26, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU), and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/1/26, TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4184 on 4/1/26, and HP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 4/1/26. As a percentage of NVDA's recent stock price of $177.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of NVIDIA Corp to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when NVDA shares open for trading on 3/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for TU to open 3.05% lower in price and for HPQ to open 1.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVDA, TU, and HPQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):



HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.02% for NVIDIA Corp, 12.22% for TELUS Corp, and 6.17% for HP Inc.

In Monday trading, NVIDIA Corp shares are currently down about 3%, TELUS Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and HP Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

