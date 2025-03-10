Ex-Dividend Reminder: NVIDIA, NAPCO Security Technologies and AerCap Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/25, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), and AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/2/25, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 4/3/25, and AerCap Holdings NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 4/3/25. As a percentage of NVDA's recent stock price of $112.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of NVIDIA Corp to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when NVDA shares open for trading on 3/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for NSSC to open 0.49% lower in price and for AER to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVDA, NSSC, and AER, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC):



AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.04% for NVIDIA Corp, 1.94% for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., and 1.08% for AerCap Holdings NV.

In Monday trading, NVIDIA Corp shares are currently up about 1.9%, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 3.3%, and AerCap Holdings NV shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

