Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nutrien, Steel Dynamics and Nucor

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR), Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nutrien Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 1/16/26, Steel Dynamics Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/9/26, and Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 2/11/26. As a percentage of NTR's recent stock price of $62.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Nutrien Ltd to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when NTR shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for STLD to open 0.28% lower in price and for NUE to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTR, STLD, and NUE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR):



Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD):



Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.47% for Nutrien Ltd, 1.14% for Steel Dynamics Inc., and 1.35% for Nucor Corp..

In Monday trading, Nutrien Ltd shares are currently off about 1.2%, Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Nucor Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

