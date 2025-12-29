Markets
NTR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nutrien, Steel Dynamics and Nucor

December 29, 2025 — 10:45 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR), Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nutrien Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 1/16/26, Steel Dynamics Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/9/26, and Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 2/11/26. As a percentage of NTR's recent stock price of $62.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Nutrien Ltd to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when NTR shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for STLD to open 0.28% lower in price and for NUE to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTR, STLD, and NUE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR):

NTR+Dividend+History+Chart

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD):

STLD+Dividend+History+Chart

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE):

NUE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.47% for Nutrien Ltd, 1.14% for Steel Dynamics Inc., and 1.35% for Nucor Corp..

In Monday trading, Nutrien Ltd shares are currently off about 1.2%, Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Nucor Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 LADR market cap history
 Kewaunee Scientific Past Earnings
 Institutional Holders of COOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
LADR market cap history-> Kewaunee Scientific Past Earnings-> Institutional Holders of COOP-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NTR
STLD
NUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.