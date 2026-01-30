Ex-Dividend Reminder: NiSource, Amalgamated Financial and Banner

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/26, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI), Amalgamated Financial Corp (Symbol: AMAL), and Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/20/26, Amalgamated Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/19/26, and Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/13/26. As a percentage of NI's recent stock price of $44.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of NiSource Inc. to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when NI shares open for trading on 2/3/26. Similarly, investors should look for AMAL to open 0.44% lower in price and for BANR to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NI, AMAL, and BANR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI):



Amalgamated Financial Corp (Symbol: AMAL):



Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.69% for NiSource Inc., 1.74% for Amalgamated Financial Corp, and 3.24% for Banner Corp..

In Friday trading, NiSource Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Amalgamated Financial Corp shares are up about 3.8%, and Banner Corp. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

