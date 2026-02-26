Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nike, Garrett Motion and Hyatt Hotels

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, Nike (Symbol: NKE), Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX), and Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 4/1/26, Garrett Motion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/16/26, and Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/12/26. As a percentage of NKE's recent stock price of $63.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Nike to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when NKE shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for GTX to open 0.39% lower in price and for H to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NKE, GTX, and H, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nike (Symbol: NKE):



Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX):



Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.59% for Nike, 1.58% for Garrett Motion Inc, and 0.36% for Hyatt Hotels Corp.

In Thursday trading, Nike shares are currently down about 1.1%, Garrett Motion Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

