Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy, Amgen and CRH

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/25, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), and CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5665 on 12/15/25, Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.38 on 12/12/25, and CRH plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 12/17/25. As a percentage of NEE's recent stock price of $84.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of NextEra Energy Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when NEE shares open for trading on 11/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMGN to open 0.69% lower in price and for CRH to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NEE, AMGN, and CRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for NextEra Energy Inc, 2.77% for Amgen Inc, and 1.36% for CRH plc.

In Wednesday trading, NextEra Energy Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, Amgen Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and CRH plc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.