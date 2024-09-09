Ex-Dividend Reminder: News, Kohl's and Ameren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/11/24, News Corp (Symbol: NWS), Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. News Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.10 on 10/9/24, Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/25/24, and Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of NWS's recent stock price of $27.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of News Corp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when NWS shares open for trading on 9/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for KSS to open 2.51% lower in price and for AEE to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWS, KSS, and AEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

News Corp (Symbol: NWS):



Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS):



Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for News Corp, 10.05% for Kohl's Corp., and 3.22% for Ameren Corp.

In Monday trading, News Corp shares are currently down about 1.4%, Kohl's Corp. shares are off about 2.8%, and Ameren Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks

 QCRH Dividend History

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BDAT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.