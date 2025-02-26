Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newell Brands, Whirlpool and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/14/25, Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 3/15/25, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of NWL's recent stock price of $6.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Newell Brands Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when NWL shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for WHR to open 1.68% lower in price and for EL to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWL, WHR, and EL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.14% for Newell Brands Inc, 6.72% for Whirlpool Corp, and 1.87% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Newell Brands Inc shares are currently up about 5%, Whirlpool Corp shares are up about 3.1%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

