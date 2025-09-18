Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Jersey Resources, Eversource Energy and LTC Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/22/25, New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR), Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 10/1/25, Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7525 on 9/30/25, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of NJR's recent stock price of $46.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of New Jersey Resources Corp to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when NJR shares open for trading on 9/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for ES to open 1.19% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NJR, ES, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):



Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.09% for New Jersey Resources Corp, 4.76% for Eversource Energy, and 6.42% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Thursday trading, New Jersey Resources Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Eversource Energy shares are down about 0.2%, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

