Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Jersey Resources, Eversource Energy and Berkley

September 19, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/23/24, New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR), Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), and Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/1/24, Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.715 on 9/30/24, and Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of NJR's recent stock price of $47.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of New Jersey Resources Corp to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when NJR shares open for trading on 9/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for ES to open 1.06% lower in price and for WRB to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NJR, ES, and WRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):

NJR+Dividend+History+Chart

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):

ES+Dividend+History+Chart

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):

WRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.77% for New Jersey Resources Corp, 4.24% for Eversource Energy, and 0.55% for Berkley Corp.

In Thursday trading, New Jersey Resources Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, Eversource Energy shares are down about 1.1%, and Berkley Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

