NTST

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetSTREIT, Extra Space Storage and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida

March 12, 2025 — 10:13 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST), Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR), and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetSTREIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/31/25, Extra Space Storage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 3/31/25, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of NTST's recent stock price of $14.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of NetSTREIT Corp to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when NTST shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for EXR to open 1.07% lower in price and for SBCF to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTST, EXR, and SBCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST):

Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR):

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.63% for NetSTREIT Corp, 4.27% for Extra Space Storage Inc, and 2.84% for Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida.

In Wednesday trading, NetSTREIT Corp shares are currently down about 2%, Extra Space Storage Inc shares are down about 2.5%, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

