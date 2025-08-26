Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetEase, RB Global and Xylem

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/25, NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES), RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/11/25, RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/18/25, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/25/25. As a percentage of NTES's recent stock price of $135.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of NetEase, Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when NTES shares open for trading on 8/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for RBA to open 0.27% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for NetEase, Inc, 1.08% for RB Global Inc, and 1.12% for Xylem Inc.

In Tuesday trading, NetEase, Inc shares are currently up about 2.9%, RB Global Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Xylem Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

