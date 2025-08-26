Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetEase, RB Global and Xylem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/25, NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES), RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/11/25, RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/18/25, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/25/25. As a percentage of NTES's recent stock price of $135.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of NetEase, Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when NTES shares open for trading on 8/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for RBA to open 0.27% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NTES, RBA, and XYL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):



RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for NetEase, Inc, 1.08% for RB Global Inc, and 1.12% for Xylem Inc.

In Tuesday trading, NetEase, Inc shares are currently up about 2.9%, RB Global Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Xylem Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

 LINK Split History

 ENLC market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.