Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetApp, ABM Industries and General Dynamics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/3/25, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM), and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetApp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 7/23/25, ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 8/4/25, and General Dynamics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 8/8/25. As a percentage of NTAP's recent stock price of $106.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of NetApp, Inc. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when NTAP shares open for trading on 7/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for ABM to open 0.56% lower in price and for GD to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTAP, ABM, and GD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP):



ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM):



General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for NetApp, Inc., 2.25% for ABM Industries, Inc., and 2.06% for General Dynamics Corp.

In Tuesday trading, NetApp, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are up about 1.8%, and General Dynamics Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

