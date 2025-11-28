Ex-Dividend Reminder: NBT Bancorp, NetSTREIT and Virtu Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST), and Virtu Financial Inc Class A (Symbol: VIRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NBT Bancorp. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 12/15/25, NetSTREIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 12/15/25, and Virtu Financial Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of NBTB's recent stock price of $42.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when NBTB shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for NTST to open 1.18% lower in price and for VIRT to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBTB, NTST, and VIRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB):



NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST):



Virtu Financial Inc Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.51% for NBT Bancorp. Inc., 4.71% for NetSTREIT Corp, and 2.72% for Virtu Financial Inc Class A.

In Friday trading, NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, NetSTREIT Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Virtu Financial Inc Class A shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

