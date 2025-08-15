Markets
NRP

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Natural Resource Partners, Westlake and TechnipFMC

August 15, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/25, Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP), Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Natural Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/26/25, Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 9/4/25, and TechnipFMC plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/3/25. As a percentage of NRP's recent stock price of $103.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Natural Resource Partners LP to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when NRP shares open for trading on 8/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for WLK to open 0.62% lower in price and for FTI to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NRP, WLK, and FTI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP):

NRP+Dividend+History+Chart

Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):

WLK+Dividend+History+Chart

TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI):

FTI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for Natural Resource Partners LP, 2.48% for Westlake Corp, and 0.56% for TechnipFMC plc.

In Friday trading, Natural Resource Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.1%, Westlake Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and TechnipFMC plc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
 OLP Dividend History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins-> OLP Dividend History-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZTS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NRP
WLK
FTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.