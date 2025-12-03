Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mueller Industries, Waste Management and Hub Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI), Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), and Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/19/25, Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.825 on 12/19/25, and Hub Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/17/25. As a percentage of MLI's recent stock price of $110.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Mueller Industries Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when MLI shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for WM to open 0.38% lower in price and for HUBG to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLI, WM, and HUBG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):

MLI+Dividend+History+Chart

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):

WM+Dividend+History+Chart

Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG):

HUBG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for Mueller Industries Inc, 1.54% for Waste Management, Inc., and 1.25% for Hub Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Mueller Industries Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Waste Management, Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and Hub Group, Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

