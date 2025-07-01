Ex-Dividend Reminder: Millrose Properties, JPMorgan Chase and Progressive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/3/25, Millrose Properties Inc (Symbol: MRP), JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), and Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Millrose Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 7/15/25, JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 7/31/25, and Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/11/25. As a percentage of MRP's recent stock price of $28.51, this dividend works out to approximately 2.42%, so look for shares of Millrose Properties Inc to trade 2.42% lower — all else being equal — when MRP shares open for trading on 7/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for JPM to open 0.48% lower in price and for PGR to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRP, JPM, and PGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Millrose Properties Inc (Symbol: MRP):



JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM):



Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.68% for Millrose Properties Inc, 1.93% for JPMorgan Chase & Co, and 0.15% for Progressive Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Millrose Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.7%, JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are up about 1%, and Progressive Corp. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

