Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microsoft, SBA Communications and Applied Materials

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/25, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 9/11/25, SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.11 on 9/18/25, and Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 9/11/25. As a percentage of MSFT's recent stock price of $517.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Microsoft Corporation to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when MSFT shares open for trading on 8/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for SBAC to open 0.52% lower in price and for AMAT to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSFT, SBAC, and AMAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Microsoft Corporation, 2.06% for SBA Communications Corp, and 1.13% for Applied Materials, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Microsoft Corporation shares are currently down about 0.6%, SBA Communications Corp shares are off about 2.2%, and Applied Materials, Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

