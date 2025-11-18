Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microsoft, Littelfuse and Allient

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/25, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS), and Allient Inc (Symbol: ALNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 12/11/25, Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/4/25, and Allient Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of MSFT's recent stock price of $507.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Microsoft Corporation to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when MSFT shares open for trading on 11/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for LFUS to open 0.32% lower in price and for ALNT to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MSFT, LFUS, and ALNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS):



Allient Inc (Symbol: ALNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for Microsoft Corporation, 1.27% for Littelfuse Inc, and 0.24% for Allient Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Microsoft Corporation shares are currently down about 0.5%, Littelfuse Inc shares are off about 1.9%, and Allient Inc shares are down about 4.5% on the day.

