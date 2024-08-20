Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, SBA Communications and Walker & Dunlop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/24, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), and Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.454 on 9/5/24, SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 9/18/24, and Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/6/24. As a percentage of MCHP's recent stock price of $82.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Microchip Technology Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when MCHP shares open for trading on 8/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for SBAC to open 0.45% lower in price and for WD to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCHP, SBAC, and WD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):



SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.21% for Microchip Technology Inc, 1.80% for SBA Communications Corp, and 2.50% for Walker & Dunlop Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Microchip Technology Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, SBA Communications Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

