Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Paycom Software and Adeia

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/25, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), and Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 12/9/25, Paycom Software Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 12/8/25, and Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of MCHP's recent stock price of $50.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Microchip Technology Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when MCHP shares open for trading on 11/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for PAYC to open 0.23% lower in price and for ADEA to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCHP, PAYC, and ADEA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):



Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC):



Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.58% for Microchip Technology Inc, 0.93% for Paycom Software Inc, and 1.66% for Adeia Inc.

In Thursday trading, Microchip Technology Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Paycom Software Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Adeia Inc shares are down about 2.7% on the day.

