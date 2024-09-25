Ex-Dividend Reminder: MFA Financial, Curtiss-Wright and Heartland Express

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/24, MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), and Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/31/24, Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/11/24, and Heartland Express, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 10/7/24. As a percentage of MFA's recent stock price of $12.97, this dividend works out to approximately 2.70%, so look for shares of MFA Financial, Inc. to trade 2.70% lower — all else being equal — when MFA shares open for trading on 9/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for CW to open 0.06% lower in price and for HTLD to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MFA, CW, and HTLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.79% for MFA Financial, Inc., 0.26% for Curtiss-Wright Corp., and 0.66% for Heartland Express, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are down about 1.5%, and Heartland Express, Inc. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding SNV

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SVBL

 Institutional Holders of GLT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.