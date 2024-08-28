Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mesa Laboratories, Perrigo and McKesson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB), Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/16/24, Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.276 on 9/17/24, and McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of MLAB's recent stock price of $140.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when MLAB shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for PRGO to open 0.94% lower in price and for MCK to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLAB, PRGO, and MCK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB):



Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.45% for Mesa Laboratories, Inc., 3.77% for Perrigo Company plc, and 0.52% for McKesson Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.3%, Perrigo Company plc shares are up about 0.2%, and McKesson Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UZD

 VBK Options Chain

 Institutional Holders of SILK



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.