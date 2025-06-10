Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mercury General, NAPCO Security Technologies and Belden

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/25, Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), and Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 6/26/25, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 7/3/25, and Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/9/25. As a percentage of MCY's recent stock price of $65.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Mercury General Corp. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when MCY shares open for trading on 6/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for NSSC to open 0.49% lower in price and for BDC to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCY, NSSC, and BDC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC):



Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for Mercury General Corp., 1.95% for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., and 0.18% for Belden Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Mercury General Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 0.5%, and Belden Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

