Ex-Dividend Reminder: MDU Resources Group, Broadridge Financial Solutions and Jackson Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/25, MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), and Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 7/1/25, Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 7/2/25, and Jackson Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 6/26/25. As a percentage of MDU's recent stock price of $16.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of MDU Resources Group Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when MDU shares open for trading on 6/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for BR to open 0.36% lower in price and for JXN to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDU, BR, and JXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.09% for MDU Resources Group Inc, 1.44% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, and 3.85% for Jackson Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are off about 0.7%, and Jackson Financial Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

