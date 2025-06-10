Markets
MDU

Ex-Dividend Reminder: MDU Resources Group, Broadridge Financial Solutions and Jackson Financial

June 10, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/25, MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), and Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 7/1/25, Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 7/2/25, and Jackson Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 6/26/25. As a percentage of MDU's recent stock price of $16.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of MDU Resources Group Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when MDU shares open for trading on 6/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for BR to open 0.36% lower in price and for JXN to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDU, BR, and JXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):

MDU+Dividend+History+Chart

Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):

BR+Dividend+History+Chart

Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN):

JXN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.09% for MDU Resources Group Inc, 1.44% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, and 3.85% for Jackson Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are off about 0.7%, and Jackson Financial Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding RWG
 MYD Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding RWG-> MYD Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDU
BR
JXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.