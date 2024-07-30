News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Matson, Valero Energy and ONEOK

July 30, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/1/24, Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX), Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Matson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/5/24, Valero Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 9/3/24, and ONEOK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.99 on 8/14/24. As a percentage of MATX's recent stock price of $132.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Matson Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when MATX shares open for trading on 8/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for VLO to open 0.68% lower in price and for OKE to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MATX, VLO, and OKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX):

MATX+Dividend+History+Chart

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO):

VLO+Dividend+History+Chart

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE):

OKE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for Matson Inc, 2.72% for Valero Energy Corp, and 4.82% for ONEOK Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Matson Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Valero Energy Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and ONEOK Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

