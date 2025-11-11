Ex-Dividend Reminder: Materion, ArcelorMittal and Viper Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/25, Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT), and Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/5/25, ArcelorMittal SA will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.275 on 12/3/25, and Viper Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/20/25. As a percentage of MTRN's recent stock price of $118.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Materion Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when MTRN shares open for trading on 11/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for MT to open 0.69% lower in price and for VNOM to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTRN, MT, and VNOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):



ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT):



Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.47% for Materion Corp, 1.39% for ArcelorMittal SA, and 2.65% for Viper Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Materion Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, ArcelorMittal SA shares are up about 1.1%, and Viper Energy Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

