Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Elme Communities and DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/17/25, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME), and DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Symbol: DLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 10/1/25, Elme Communities will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/3/25, and DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1167 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of VAC's recent stock price of $77.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when VAC shares open for trading on 9/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for ELME to open 1.05% lower in price and for DLY to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VAC, ELME, and DLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME):



DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Symbol: DLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.10% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp., 4.20% for Elme Communities, and 9.01% for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund.

In Monday trading, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently down about 3%, Elme Communities shares are up about 0.3%, and DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks

 BIV Options Chain

 TCOA market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.