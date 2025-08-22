Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marex Group, Adeia and ePlus

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/25, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX), Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), and ePlus Inc (Symbol: PLUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/11/25, Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/16/25, and ePlus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/17/25. As a percentage of MRX's recent stock price of $36.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when MRX shares open for trading on 8/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for ADEA to open 0.34% lower in price and for PLUS to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRX, ADEA, and PLUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX):

MRX+Dividend+History+Chart

Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):

ADEA+Dividend+History+Chart

ePlus Inc (Symbol: PLUS):

PLUS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares, 1.37% for Adeia Inc, and 1.41% for ePlus Inc.

In Friday trading, Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares shares are currently up about 0.9%, Adeia Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and ePlus Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

