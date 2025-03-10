Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marcus & Millichap, Regency Centers and HP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/25, Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI), Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marcus & Millichap Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.25 on 4/4/25, Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.705 on 4/2/25, and HP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2894 on 4/2/25. As a percentage of MMI's recent stock price of $37.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when MMI shares open for trading on 3/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for REG to open 0.95% lower in price and for HPQ to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMI, REG, and HPQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI):



Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG):



HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Marcus & Millichap Inc, 3.81% for Regency Centers Corp, and 3.79% for HP Inc.

In Monday trading, Marcus & Millichap Inc shares are currently off about 3.8%, Regency Centers Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and HP Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

